Moment Manchester Mayor hears of 'brutal' £22m funding

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, found out that the region will received £22 million funding for testing and tracing during a live news conference.

It followed the news that Greater Manchester will move to tier 3 restrictions from Friday, prompting concerns from local politicians about the impact that will have on the local economy.

Mr Burnham said the reaction to coronavirus by the government has been a "disgrace", following the announcement that Manchester will enter tier 3 making it a "very high risk" area.

