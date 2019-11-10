The coronavirus pandemic means selling poppies and collecting donations for the Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal will have to happen a little differently this year.

The charity has released a series of portraits of veterans, poppy collectors and serving members of the armed forces to coincide with the launch of this year's appeal.

The photographs, taken in the homes, doorways and streets of the subjects, provide a snapshot into the lives lived in lockdown and the impact of Covid-19 on the Poppy Appeal.