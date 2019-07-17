Sebastian’s mum has became one of the leaders of Britain’s conspiracy community, collecting tens of thousands of followers with false claims – including denying coronavirus exists, blaming the symptoms of Covid-19 on 5G radio waves and likening the NHS to Nazi Germany.

Sebastian is worried about his mum’s impact on public health and reasoned debate. And, closer to home, their relationship has broken down.

He spoke exclusively to the BBC’s specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring.

Hear more on this story on Trending, from the BBC World Service.