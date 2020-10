Strong winds and low pressure linked to Hurricane Epsilon in the North Atlantic created huge waves off the coast of Cornwall, attracting daredevil surfers and body boarders.

The RNLI warned of a "colossal swell" and "extremely dangerous conditions", advising people to stay out of the water.

Yet professional surfer Reubyn Ash joined others in a hidden cove to take on towering waves breaking as high as 20ft (6m).