Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a second national lockdown for England.

In a news conference, he said a four-week lockdown in England is needed "because there is no alternative."

The UK recorded another 21,915 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,011,660.

It is the ninth country to reach the milestone of a million cases - after the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.