The UK government’s chief medical adviser Chris Whitty has said there's no "perfect time" to act and there are "no good solutions" to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

He was addressing a question about the timing of a lockdown in England at a Downing Street briefing in which Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced further measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Prof Whitty also spoke about the impact the measures could have on the celebration of Christmas and other religious traditions.