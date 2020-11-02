Shane Collins is a Green Party councillor in Froome, Somerset. For decades he's been involved in campaigns to protect the environment. The network he was part of was infiltrated by Mark Kennedy and another undercover officer, Jim Boyling. In 2009, Cllr Collins and 113 others were arrested in Nottingham and held on suspicion of a plot to disrupt one of the country's most important coal-fired power stations. Mark Kennedy later confessed to campaigners his role in setting up the action. Shane Collins wants to know how deep the infiltration went.