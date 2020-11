The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner was left paralysed 16 years ago after he and his cameraman, Simon Cumbers, were ambushed by al-Qaeda in Saudi Arabia. Frank Gardner was shot six times and paralysed; Simon Cumbers was killed.

In a new documentary he meets other people who have been paralysed as an adult.

UK viewers can watch Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story on on BBC iPlayer.

The documentary was filmed before March 2020