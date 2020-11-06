The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner was left paralysed 16 years ago after he and his cameraman Simon Cumbers were ambushed by al-Qaeda in Saudi Arabia. Gardner was shot six times and paralysed, his cameraman, killed.

In a new documentary he meets others who have been paralysed as an adult.

UK viewers can watch Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story on on BBC iPlayer.

The documentary was filmed before March 2020

