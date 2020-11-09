Panorama: Liverpool culture and tier three lockdown

Liverpool is a recognised capital of culture with a tourism industry worth nearly five billion.

In October, the city became the first in England to go into tier three lockdown after the government announced a new national strategy in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC’s Jane Corbin visited the city to find out how those living there have coped under local lockdown.

Yaw Owusu works in the music industry, developing Liverpool talent and organising festivals and events. He is worried about what effect the lockdown will have on the city's recent regeneration and the future of its cultural scene.

