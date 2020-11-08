Politicians - including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer - and members of the Royal Family have joined veterans as the UK marks Remembrance Sunday.

A two-minute silence was held at the Cenotaph in London.

It was attended by The Queen, The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Princess Royal.

Around 150 personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force also took part in the event this year.

