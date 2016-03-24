Twenty-five years ago the Disability Discrimination Act was passed, a landmark piece of legislation which ensured, for the first time, that disabled people had civil rights.

Hundreds of disabled people took to the streets, chaining themselves to buses and trains, bringing cities across the UK to a standstill.

Now, a quarter of a century on, some of the main protagonists have told BBC News that it's time to re-enact those days of civil disobedience.

Produced by Ruth Clegg, edited by David Cheeseman

Archive courtesy of Desperate Dan Rave Productions