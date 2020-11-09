PM Johnson: 'Very early days' for Covid-19 vaccine

During a press conference from Downing Street on Monday, Boris Johnson welcomed today's vaccine news but warned that it was 'still some way off' and said that 'slackening our resolve' in response would be 'the biggest mistake we could make'.

Preliminary findings show a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech can prevent more than 90% of people from getting Covid-19.

They are the first to share data from the final stages of testing - known as a phase 3 trial. This is a crucial point in vaccine development, where some experimental vaccines will fail.

About 43,000 people have been given the vaccine, and no safety concerns have been raised.