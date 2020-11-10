Hancock: 'The NHS is ready' for Covid vaccine

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the NHS is "absolutely ready" to roll out a Covid vaccine once approved, but warned that it would be a "huge logistical effort".

On Monday, it was announced that the world's first effective coronavirus vaccine had shown positive results in preliminary tests on 43,500 people.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNtech now plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of November - and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.