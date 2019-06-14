CCTV from 2019 shows the fatal attack of 18-year-old Hazrat Umar.

The case is part of a BBC project, tracking the first 100 killings of 2019.

The BBC's aim was to dig into the detail of the killings, to understand why homicide had increased in the previous three years.

We discovered a high number of stabbings and the prevalence of young murder victims and perpetrators.

Nearly a quarter of the 100 people the BBC identified as responsible for the killings were teenagers.