Devon village create 'safari trail' for local children
Meerkats on lawns, penguins in back gardens and a panda in a telephone box - a Devon village has been taken over by creativity and creatures.
In the face of Covid-19, Morchard Bishop primary school has struggled to fundraise through its traditional events, so a plan was hatched.
Households and businesses in the village created wild animal displays to form a safari trail around the village.
The money raised during half term is going towards Covid-safe Christmas activities for the children in the face of normal festivities being cancelled, and some money will go towards the school’s garden project.
Video Journalist: Harriet Bradshaw
Photos and footage provided by: Friends of Morchard Bishop Society