Millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains will be celebrating Diwali on Saturday.

The Indian festival of lights is often marked through lighting candles and setting off fireworks. To worshippers, it symbolises good over evil and is a time for family, food, and dance.

But with restrictions in place across the UK, for many it will be Diwali with a difference. The BBC's Sima Kotecha went to meet one family to see how they'd be celebrating.

