Richard McCann was just five years old when his mother Wilma McCann was killed by Peter Sutcliffe.

The man dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper went on to kill 12 more women across Yorkshire and north-west England before he was convicted in 1981.

Following the news of Sutcliffe's death, Mr McCann said he was "not celebrating it" but "felt some sense of closure".

He also called on West Yorkshire Police to apologise for the way they "described some of the women as innocent, inferring that some of the women were not".