Boris Johnson is poised to announce that the government is bringing forward by a decade a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030 from 2040, the BBC understands.

It's understood that new hybrid cars – those with electric motors as well as engines – will get a stay of execution: they will be banned from 2035.

But would the UK be ready for these changes?

Chief environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, reports.