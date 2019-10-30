Shahrokh Aghlani lost his mother in the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

He says his mother, who had mobility issues and lived on the 18th floor, might have survived if she had a PEEP (personal emergency evacuation plan).

Now, he's taking the government to court to try to force high-rise building owners to put PEEPs in place in all tower blocks.

Listen to the full story on the Grenfell Inquiry podcast.

Producer: Kate Lamble

Video Journalists: Eleanor Layhe and Mohamed Madi