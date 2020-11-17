'2020 has done a number on me'

An organisation representing 2.9 million people who’ve been excluded from financial help during Covid, says the mental health impact on its members is desperate.

Almost half of the 3,000 members who responded to Excluded UK's questionnaire said they were currently struggling with their mental health.

They are now fundraising to be able to offer counselling and other mental health support to as many of their members in crisis as possible.

Pete, who lost his gourmet burger business during Covid, said there was a burning sense of injustice.

If you are affected by the issues in this report, advice is available at BBC Action line