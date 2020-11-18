Dr Sharon McDonnell and colleagues at Manchester University have carried out the largest ever survey of suicide bereaved families in the UK.

More than 7,000 people responded, and the results show a third have suffered from mental health problems, and have considered taking their own lives.

Dr McDonnell began researching the subject after losing her brother in 1990, going on to earn a PhD despite leaving school with no qualifications.

Video journalist Alex Dackevych

Animations by Mel Lou