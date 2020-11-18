Suicide bereavement: 'Just reach out to us'
Dr Sharon McDonnell and colleagues at Manchester University have carried out the largest ever survey of suicide bereaved families in the UK.
More than 7,000 people responded, and the results show a third have suffered from mental health problems, and have considered taking their own lives.
Dr McDonnell began researching the subject after losing her brother in 1990, going on to earn a PhD despite leaving school with no qualifications.
Video journalist Alex Dackevych
Animations by Mel Lou