'Fake Google reviews are damaging my business'

A small business owner angry at the fake and damaging Google reviews posted about his business has started legal action against the tech giant.

This rare case highlights the damage fake reviews can do and how difficult it can be to take them down.

Google says it monitors posts for violations 24 hours a day and complies with all local laws.

But it seems star ratings by customers aren’t always what they seem.

