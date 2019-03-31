BBC News

Lea Volpe: 'Why are you calling me inspirational?'

How do women with disabilities deal with well-intentioned but patronising comments?

Leanora Volpe is a London-based athlete and member of Great Britain's Paraclimbing Team. Five years ago she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome - a condition which severely affects her coordination and balance.

As a top athlete, she knows people look up to her as a role model, but she is uncomfortable with being called “an inspiration” just because of her disability.

She says: “I don’t like to be defined solely as a disabled athlete. I’m just an athlete.”

Training and competition footage was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced and edited by Alice Gioia.

