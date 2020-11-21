Every Christmas, the UK eats its way through 10 million turkeys. It's a crucial time of year for farmers such as Ed Calcott, who rears turkeys in Staffordshire.

But households have been ordering smaller turkeys than normal this year, fearful that lockdown rules might stop them having large gatherings for Christmas dinner. What can farmers do to adjust to the new trend?

