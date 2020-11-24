Harry Dunn's parents have lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer had diplomatic immunity.

In response, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was "important that the High Court had found that the Foreign Office had behaved lawfully, properly and in good faith".

But he acknowledged that this would be "no solace" to the family, adding: "My heart is with them."

Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anne Sacoolas, later left for the United States citing diplomatic immunity.