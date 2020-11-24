Harry Dunn's parents have lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer had diplomatic immunity.

But his mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn, have said they will not give up and have already launched an appeal.

Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anne Sacoolas, later left for the United States citing diplomatic immunity.