"I've put all my money in... now I'm stuck"

New proposals have been announced to expand the government's shared ownership scheme.

The scheme aims to boost home ownership by allowing people to part buy and part rent their homes, but a BBC investigation has found that some have been left with huge debts and escalating costs.

Deepa Mistry bought her home in 2010 on the shared ownership scheme and is now struggling with the increasing costs.

