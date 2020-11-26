The death of a premature baby in 2001 led to a "20-year cover-up" of mistakes by health workers, an independent inquiry has found.

Elizabeth Dixon, from Hampshire, died due to a blocked breathing tube shortly before her first birthday.

The government, which ordered the inquiry in 2017, said the mistakes in her care were "shocking and harrowing".

The inquiry report by Dr Bill Kirkup said some of those involved had been "persistently dishonest".

Her parents, Graeme and Anne Dixon, have spent 20 years campaigning for answers over the death.