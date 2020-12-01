As the lockdown comes to an end on 2 December, England will be returning to a three-tier system of restrictions.

The prime minister has said the rules in each tier will be tougher this time around.

The infection rate where you live will determine which tier your area will be placed in. To find out which restrictions apply to your area check our postcode look-up.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community in the UK to understand the rules in five languages, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains in Punjabi what you can and can't do in each tier.