The poorest communities have been hit hardest during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BBC analysis shows the death rate from all causes between April and June this year in the most deprived areas was nearly double that of deaths in the least deprived parts of England.

The majority of the top ten cities and towns with the highest death rates were in the north of England.

The BBC’s Special Correspondent Ed Thomas reports from Burnley.

Filmed and edited by Phillip Edwards.

Produced by Louise Martin