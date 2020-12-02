An election official in the US state of Georgia says the President will be responsible for any violence that occurs as a result of his continued and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Gabriel Sterling, who is a "life long republican" told the BBC's Beyond 100 Days programme the president "needs to understand his words have consequences... continuing to stoke the idea that there is some path to victory through some giant, vast conspiracy is...unhelpful" and that "somebody's going to get killed if this continues".

In an earlier news conference, Mr Sterling called on the President to condemn the threats workers have faced as Georgia carries out a second recount of votes at the Trump campaign's request.