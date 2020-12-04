BBC News

'Tsunami of grief' warning over Covid deaths

Bereavement charities say they are struggling to cope with a rising demand for support following the death of loved ones with Covid.

They've warned of what they call a “tsunami of grief” as restrictions continue for funerals and family contacts.

Research from the National Bereavement Alliance found up to 40% of services could be forced to close or cut back support because of fewer financial donations.

Daniela Relph has been talking to those bereaved by Covid.

