'Proud to be different, proud to stand out'

A video of an incident in which a Sikh boy was kicked and punched outside his school in Telford has sparked an outpouring of messages of support and a campaign by young Sikhs sharing pictures of themselves with the caption "proud to wear my turban and be a Sikh."

West Mercier have been investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Our correspondent Rajeev Gupta has been speaking to Sikhs who have shared their experiences of being targeted across the generations.

32 minutes ago
UK