The Wingfields' home in a suburb of Doncaster, South Yorkshire was flooded in floods of November 2019.

It followed one of the wettest days the region had ever seen.

A year later, their home is nearly back to normal. Analysis from the Met Office suggests the UK will see warmer, wetter winters, as well as hotter, drier summers, with extreme weather events more likely.

But with around 85,000 new homes in England being built on land with a high probability of flooding between 2013-2018, how could the UK be impacted by this change in weather?

The BBC’s Chief Environment correspondent Justin Rowlatt investigates.