A two-minute silence will take place at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Tuesday to remember all the people who have passed away this year. It comes at the end of National Grief Awareness Week.

As part of the BBC’s focus on grief and how we mourn those who we have lost, the Today programme's Justin Webb spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Ephraim Mirvis, two people who know about this all too well - having each lost a child themselves.

