'Our grandad was framed by police, what's changed?'

In 1968 the BBC broadcast a documentary exploring people’s experiences of racism with the police.

Entitled Equal Before the Law?, it was part of a series called Cause for Concern, which pitched itself as taking up the cause of people fighting for a fair deal.

The original broadcast was controversially cancelled following concerns raised by the Metropolitan Police but the programme eventually went to air - with Magnus Magnusson as its host.

Now, more than 50 years later, the BBC's Lorna Acquah has traced the family of one of the men featured in the programme to hear about its impact on them.

Produced and edited by Rachael Thorn and Lorna Acquah