A black hair code has been created by a group of campaigners to try and end discrimination against people from African and Caribbean backgrounds.

Schools and workplaces are being encouraged to sign up to the Halo code which supports students and staff to wear their Afro hair how they choose to. Unilever is one of the first businesses to sign-up to the code.

It’s hoped the Halo Code will educate more teachers and employers about natural Afro hair and normalise protective hairstyles.

