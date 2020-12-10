UK restrictions designed to curb the spread of coronavirus, will be eased for five days over Christmas (seven in Northern Ireland).

Between 23 and 27 December (22 and 28 December in Northern Ireland), households will be able to form "Christmas bubbles" with two other households and will be able to meet indoors and stay overnight. You cannot switch your bubbles and you should consider the risks involved with meeting other people, especially if they are vulnerable.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community in the UK to understand the rules in five languages: Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains the rules in Tamil.