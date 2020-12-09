The first Pfizer vaccine recipient has left hospital and been reunited with her family.

Margaret Keenan was discharged from hospital on Thursday after becoming the first person in the world to receive the approved Covid-19 vaccine while in hospital for heart checks.

“Yesterday was a massive day for me personally and for the rest of the world as we all look to get back to some sort of normality. I feel great and I’m so pleased to be able to go home and to spend some quality time with my family."

Maggie turns 91 next week and said the coronavirus vaccine was the ‘best early birthday present she could wish for’.