Martin Kenyon, 91, from south London became an internet sensation after appearing in a CNN interview after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

While social media users loved his quintessential Englishness and understated humour, Mr Kenyon said his words were "deeply uninteresting".

Speaking to the BBC's Luke Hanrahan, Mr Kenyon said that now he's received the vaccine he hopes to continue "making an nuisance of myself".