A review published today into maternity failures at an NHS Trust has found that mothers were sometimes blamed for their baby's deaths, that women were denied appropriate care, and that lessons were often not learnt when things went wrong. The problems occurred between 2000 and 2018 at the Shrewsbury and Telford Trust. The trust has apologised to the families and say they are cooperating fully with the review.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.