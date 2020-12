A family has been reunited with one of the paramedics who came to the rescue when they crashed on the motorway.

Gary, aged 43, was driving on the M6 with his son Hayden and dog Buster when he blacked out and lost control of the van.

He launched an appeal to try and find those who saved him and his son.

Hayden was just 11 years old at the time but managed to call 999 for help.