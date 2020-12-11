The infection rate for Covid-19 in Wales continues to rise. Advisers to the Welsh Government have said that the excess death rate there is the highest in the UK, above their "reasonable worst case".

As part of the BBC's Our Lives series, Jeremy Bowen has been to Merthyr Tydfil in the south Wales valleys.

In the Autumn, the town had the highest infection rate in the UK.

Once at the heart of British industry, it has struggled in recent decades with problems caused by poverty and deprivation.