Covid: Homeless left struggling for shelter

Winter support for rough sleepers has been cut due to Covid guidelines, the BBC has heard, as charities warn many people have nowhere to stay.

Thousands have been found homes since the start of the pandemic, following the government's 'Everyone In' campaign. But the charity, Shelter, says councils are now denying people accommodation who aren't considered a priority.

Communal night shelters and soup kitchens have been forced to close this year.

Jon Ironmonger met rough sleepers on the streets of Milton Keynes.

