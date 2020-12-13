Secretary of State Dominic Raab was challenged by Andrew Marr on a promise he made during the Vote Leave campaign in 2016 that free trade would never stop between the UK and the EU.

On Sunday he said that no deal would mean we don't get the advantages of a free trade agreement.

He said that if the UK is "forced" into a no-deal position, it will be because the EU has changed its mind on key issues.

It's "absurd" that the EU would allow German carmakers and French farmers to "suffer" because of this, he added.