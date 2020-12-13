Boris Johnson to make statement on Brexit talks
There was an error
Sorry, this video is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give an update following a phonecall with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
The BBC News Channel is available in the UK only.
Don't forget, if you watch TV online as it's being broadcast, you need a TV Licence.
You can send comments and pictures to the BBC News Channel by texting 61124, or emailing yourpics@bbc.co.uk.