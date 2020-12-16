Members of the public should "use their own judgement" when deciding what to do over the Christmas period, the housing and communities secretary has said.

Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast that the government had put in place "a legal framework" to say what people could do, but could not legislate "for every eventuality".

Between 23 and 27 December, people in the UK can form a Christmas bubble comprised of people from three households. Those travelling outside of Northern Ireland to meet their Christmas bubble can do so between 22 and 28 December, if necessary.