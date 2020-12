First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has announced tougher new measures to tackle Covid-19, including a post-Christmas lockdown.

"We must move to alert level 4 and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives," he said.

Mr Drakeford also advised that "only two households should come together" at Christmas. Under rules agreed for all nations of the UK up to three households are allowed to meet for a limited period.