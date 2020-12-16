Boris Johnson is urging everyone to have a "smaller but safer Christmas" this year in an effort to beat coronavirus.

As the "overall situation is, alas, worse", the prime minister asked people to "think hard and in detail about the days ahead" while they "exercise extreme caution" around Christmas plans.

This included considering whether people should "delay" meeting with elderly relatives before they "have been vaccinated".

The rules allow three households to form a bubble from 23 to 27 December.